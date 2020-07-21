TASTY TUESDAY: Mister Goodies keeps you cool during the heat wave and beyond

TIMBERLAKE, Va. – Whether you’ve lost a wisdom tooth or you just have a sweet tooth, Mister Goodies is the perfect place to be. That’s especially the case during our current heat wave .

Co-owner, Andrew Ulrich, says his family opened the Hill City staple 16 years ago after buying the trailer off Ebay.

Ulrich says it provides, “Memories of going to the carnival or going to the fair. You have the flashing lights. You have the big balloon.”

There’s nostalgia, and then there’s the creativity.

“Every week, we come up with a new, creative flavor.”

Flavors include blueberry cheesecake or banana cream pie and coconut. There’s also, “Brownie batter and cookie dough. We sort it all together and call it a Brookie.”

Their specialty, the Brownie Sundae, is out of this world. All it takes is a warm brownie, a generous serving of vanilla soft-serve, chocolate syrup, pecans and then the essential cherry on top.

We got to see how that was made along with the strawberry shortcake and rainbow flavorburst. The weather nerd in me got excited about one particular thing.

“A lot of places have blizzards or flurries, but we have storms here at Mister Goodies.”

I tried to make one, with the help of Ulrich, but failed. Generously, he gave me a score of 4 out of 10. If I’m going down, I’m taking my friends with me. So, our photographer, Chase, tried his hand at making a cone. Surprisingly, he was given a 3.5 out of 10.

We’ll leave the creations to the experts. If you want to see their creations and new flavors, give them a follow. They’re even on TikTok!

Their following has grown tremendously, much to the surprise of Ulrich, who tells us, “We had one TikTok that was almost a million views and had like 40 thousand likes, so it was just crazy.”

Mister Goodies is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The location we visited is off Timberlake Rd, but they have another one in Boonsboro.