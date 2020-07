ROANOKE, Va. – Lucky is a gorgeous panther cat who is 10 years old and sweet as she can be.

She arrived at RCACP when her owner surrendered her in the beginning of June through no fault of her own, according to RCACP staff.

She’s a little shy, but actively seeks attention and loves a good head rub.

Lucky would do best in a quiet home without small children and a sunny spot to call her own.

Click here to learn more about her.