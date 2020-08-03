73ºF

Features

Scooter doesn’t let a likely-terminal illness slow him down

You can find me at the Franklin County Humane Society

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Franklin County Humane Society
Scooter
Scooter (Franklin County Humane Society)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – This little guy is ready for a home!

Scooter is about 10 months old and is one energetic and super-playful kitten.

Scooter has feline leukemia, FelV, and while it’s usually fatal, it hasn’t slowed down Scooter in the slightest.

Ideally, Scooter would be the only kitty in the home as FelV is contagious to other kitties, mostly to unvaccinated ones, but could be with other FelV cats or, if in a separated space, vaccinated cats.

Scooter would love a home with a tolerant dog, as some days, he thinks he is one.

He should stay an indoor cat because he doesn’t see well and may be an easy target for outside predators

Scooter is available for adoption through Franklin County Humane Society.

Click here to learn more about him.

Scooter
Scooter (Franklin County Humane Society)

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: