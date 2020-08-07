83ºF

Cletus wants someone to love him for his flaws

He has one eye, as well as other health issues

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection
Cletus (Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection)
ROANOKE, Va. – With only one eye and hyperthyroidism, this gray tabby needs the right care to help him thrive.

His previous owner surrendered him to the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection last month.

As a senior feline, Cletus comes with some baggage, but that does not make him any less worthy of affection.

A warm lap and lots of pets are all he needs to make him happy.

The perfect home for him is with a family who will give him love and security during his golden years.

To learn more about Cletus, click here.

