Sassy is the best name to describe this flamboyant cat

ROANOKE, Va. – This raven-haired feline is expressive in her own way.

You can make her tail wag happily by embracing her or playing with her favorite toy, a feather wand.

The 1-year-old cat is currently in a loving foster home until she finds the right place for her.

She has a gentle soul and enjoys being surrounded by other cats.

Though she has only interacted with smaller dogs, she seems to be fine with them.

If you are interested in adopting Sassy, you can find her at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.