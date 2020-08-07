Valentino will bring some luxury to your life

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The 7-year-old Rottweiler mix is more sophisticated than most dogs.

While he has a little pep in his step, he prefers his furry friends to be on the less playful side.

The best owner for him would be someone who loves the company of a good dog but is not ready for the mischievousness of a puppy.

He settles into a routine quickly and would love for someone go on walks with him and snuggle up afterward.

Valentino gets nervous if there is too much physical restraint against him when he is at the vet and might growl sometimes.

If you are interested, you can find him at the Franklin County Humane Society.