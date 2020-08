CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Abyss’ personality does not match her intense name at all.

This 1-year-old kitten exudes sweetness and love.

She will take any type of affection: head pats, nuzzles and chin scratches. You name it, she’ll be overjoyed.

Her vaccines are up to date and she has been spayed.

If you are interested in adopting Abyss, you can find her at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.