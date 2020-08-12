82ºF

Meet the golden girls, Starr and Suge

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center, Clear the Shelters
Starr and Suge (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Just call these two the modern-day Rose and Blanche. You know, if ‘Golden Girls’ was recreated with dogs.

Starr is a 14-year-old friendly and outgoing dog who loves people.

Then there’s Suge, a 13-year-old fun-loving dog who just wants to hang out with Starr.

The thing they have in common is that they are great with children but do not like playing with other dogs.

These two besties want to find a loving family they can spend their senior years with.

If you are interested in adopting this unique pair of pups, you can find them at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Starr (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)
Suge (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)
