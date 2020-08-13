Grumpy cat turned into resident Romeo

ROANOKE, Va. – In the Shakespeare world, this cat was a real Claudius but eventually showed his true colors as sweet Romeo.

He has been with the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection for about 3 months.

When he first arrived at the shelter, 3-year-old Jam was unhappy and vocal of what he didn’t like.

But after staff worked with him on a daily basis, his true personality started to show and the crabby attitude left.

Now he roams freely and became a real romantic among the other cats.

Soon enough, the staff learned that head bops and kisses are the way to his heart.

If you are interested in adopting Jam, you can learn more about him here.