You’re a good dog, Charlie Brown

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Once you meet this good boy, you’ll have to take him home.

Charlie Brown is a 3-year-old cattle dog mix that weighs about 50 pounds.

He’s good with both children and other dogs.

When he first arrived at the shelter, he had swelling on his neck but Charlie has since had surgery on his salivary gland.

People are his absolute favorites and he saves most of his excitement for them.

Right now, he’s with a foster family but he is available for adoption.

