ROANOKE, Va. – This bunny has big ears and an even bigger heart.

Chocolate Chip is a 3-month-old brown bunny who loves treats.

While they are his favorite things, a close second is making googly eyes at other bunnies at the shelter. A true romantic.

The only place this small guy knows is the shelter and he would love to hop around in his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Chocolate Chip, you can learn more about him here.