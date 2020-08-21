Let this Rottweiler un-Lock your heart!

ROANOKE, Va. – This no-drama dog is looking for a home.

Lock is a handsome 6-year-old Rottweiler.

He arrived at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection as a stray that was not reclaimed by his owner.

Looking at him, you’ll notice that he spent a lot of time outdoors.

This pup is heartworm positive, but luckily for him, the Friends of RCACP is sponsoring his treatment.

The ideal home for Lock would be one without small dogs or cats.

He’s fine with a dog companion that is large like him and laid back

Lock is low-energy, good on a leash and very gentle with treats.

If you are interested in adopting Lock, you can learn more about him here.