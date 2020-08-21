Pita is bread-y to find a home

ROANOKE, Va. – This Pita won’t be good with hummus, but she will make your heart feel fala-full.

Pita is a 5-year-old pit bull mix who came to the shelter as an unclaimed stray.

Despite that, she is a very social pup and would love to come home to another energetic canine friend.

Her ideal new home is with someone active who will bring her on runs and hikes.

Although she is still working on her leash skills, she is eager to learn as long as there are treats involved.

If you are interested in adopting Pita, you can find her at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.