ROANOKE, Va. – This food-lover could probably whip up a delicious carrot cake. You know... if she had opposable thumbs.

Chloe is a snow-white bunny who is on a see-food diet and isn’t picky at all with her treats.

In her spare time, she enjoys watching the Food Network and reading the newspaper.

If you are interested in adopting Chloe, you can find her at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.