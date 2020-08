ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – If you’re looking for a new pet, Sweet Potato might just be your girl.

She was born in a litter of 5 so she knows a thing or two about dealing with different personalities.

Her friends at the Franklin County Humane Society said she’s a “sweetheart.”

Sweet Potato is about 14 weeks old and will be ready for adoption on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Click here for more information about her.