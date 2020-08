If you’re looking for an active, spunky cat, Tommy’s your guy!

One-year-old Tommy is known for his “tiny, little, squeaky meow.”

His friends at the Martinsville Henry County SPCA said he has a “ton of tomcat personality” and loves to be the man in charge.

They said despite his look of irritation, he loves to lean into head scratches.

Click here for more information about him.