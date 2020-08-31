This Blu isn’t a puppy detective, but he’ll make every day exciting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Even though Blu won’t drop any pawprint clues for you, he will bring some much-needed spunk in your life.

This one-year-old pup is full of energy and enthusiasm, especially when he finds the right people.

Blu endured harsh training methods from his owners of one week, so he tends to act guarded and disinterested with new people.

Sometimes all it takes is some one-on-one time in a quiet room until he feels comfortable.

While Blu’s so excited to find a home, he prefers that there are no cats or young children so he can have his own space.

If you are interested in adopting Blu, you can find him at the Franklin County Humane Society.