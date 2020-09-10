19 years later: These 9/11 photos remain just as haunting

In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped countless American rituals, even the commemoration of 9/11 could not escape unchanged.
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person, as The Associated Press reported.
Vice President Mike Pence is expected at both those remembrances in New York, while President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden plan to attend a truncated ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.
To go back 19 years, we rounded up these 16 photos below, from Getty Images.
Just a warning, they are graphic in nature, so don’t scroll any further if you’d rather not see.