Tasty Tuesday: One Love Coffee House hops on the pumpkin train...in a big way!

CLOVERDALE, Va. – As the weather turns cooler, our appetite shifts toward something hot and maybe something seasonal. One Love Coffee House has us covered on both. The name, One Love, after all is meant to reflect the inclusive vibe the team, the coffee, the food and the shop has to offer.

Blake Flinchum has been making a hobby out of coffee for a few years now, saying, "I started diving into different roasts, different roasteries, different countries, beans and things like that.”

By starting out with the basics and eventually graduating to the satisfying process of latte art, it was time to start fresh.

Flinchum says that this fresh start was met by COVID-19 in late March, but all hope wasn’t lost.

He tells us that the drive-thru was their saving grace, “The drive-thru was the only thing allowed open. We wouldn’t have made it without it.”

Thanks in part to community support, One Love is now thriving in the season of pumpkin spice. They offer everything from your, “Typical pumpkin spice latte to our fall in a cup.”

Then, there’s the long list of pumpkin pastries.

Flinchum lists them off, “Pumpkin cream cheesecake, pumpkin brownies, pumpkin apple spice muffins, pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pumpkin streusel muffins.”

Aside from the pumpkin-flavored everything, the other baked goods and variety of coffee are things you may only find here. They also have your classic cinnamon buns just like Mom or Grandma used to make.

Just remember to take small bites! Don’t ask me how I know...

And whether you’re popping by quickly or staying a while to get caught up on work, the crew at One Love invites you to chat a while.

“You never know, so why not be that nice, shining light in their life for just a few seconds or maybe a few minutes.”

The goal is to eventually have open mic and music nights to continue bringing the community together. Until then, stop by the shop just off 220 in southern Botetourt County. It’s right next to Top Dawgs and Frank’s Pizza.

Their hours are listed below.