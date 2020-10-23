No pet goes hungry in the New River Valley thanks to a new pet food pantry

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter is making sure money doesn’t stand in the way of a pet’s next meal.

Knowing that many families are in a financial bind due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Humane Society of Montgomery County is giving away free pet food to those who need it.

Volunteers are holding a free pet food pantry in the shelter parking lot, an initiative Ron Brown said they started in March. He said they wanted to make sure owners didn’t have to pick between feeding their families or their pets.

“When they are having to choose between food for themselves, medicine and utilities and the pet, it gets to be hard choices. If we can alleviate that one choice and make pet food available to them, that should make things easier and allow them to keep their animal,” Brown said.

The pet food pantry is from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at 1183 Flanagan Drive in Christiansburg.

Donations to help the initiative are also welcome.