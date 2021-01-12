Tasty Tuesday: Beamer’s 25’s Hall of Fame name translates to its food

ROANOKE, Va. – About three years ago, I came to Roanoke to interview for a job here at WSLS. Part of the interview took place at a Star City favorite with a Hall of Fame name - Beamer’s 25 .

As for the success of the restaurant in the last seven years, Manager Jo Jo Soprano says, “I think it has something to do with the name. That might be why it’s a little well-known too.”

Of course, Soprano is referring to Hall of Fame Virginia Tech Head Coach, Frank Beamer. This restaurant, however, was benched back in March when COVID-19 restrictions were first put in place. Soprano said it came back onto the playing field to somewhat of a standing ovation in mid-October.

“We couldn’t have expected such great feedback to be honest with you. The support of the community here in the west station area of downtown has been overwhelming. And it’s just great to see people back in our seats enjoying some burgers.”

Burgers like The Hunter lead the star-studded lineup onto the field with toppings like egg, pimento cheese and fried jalapeños in addition to Soprano’s favorite, “The Southern Belle. Love it. It’s definitely got a lot of spice to it.”

Adding the spice, the flare and some of the recipes is Chef Sam Aguilar. Multitasking is part of the gig for Aguilar who, while grilling the burgers, is working up the fryer for specials like the Freebird. Lynyrd Skynyrd would definitely be proud of this one.

Then, there’s brunch , which finally came back at the beginning of the year.

“We’ve got a chicken and waffles that’s absolutely to die for. We’ve also got a homemade Chorizo Sausage Gravy, so it gives a little twist on that southern favorite.”

Aguilar dresses the gravy in its Sunday’s best on top of toast and beneath an egg. And if you thought that was it, you’d be mistaken. This team has depth!

Lunch makes its return this week, with Roanoke’s Restaurant Week specials starting later in the month.

Soprano listed the specials off for us, “10 dollar lunch option which enables you to pick any one of our handhelds. It comes with fries and a soft drink. And then for dinner we’ve got a 22 dollar option, which lets you pick any one of our appetizers. And then we also give you the option to build your own burger or any one of our handhelds. The best part is you get to choose any one of our desserts.”

Lastly, don’t forget their Truffle Fries. He says that once one is ordered, table after table starts getting them too.