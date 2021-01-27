‘A smile costs nothing’: Local non-profit encouraging random acts of kindness in February

ROANOKE, Va. – February is a month celebrating love, but one local nonprofit is asking you to put your feelings into action.

Love With Skin On is already planning for Random Acts of Kindness Week.

In fact, the organization is challenging you to do the same thing.

Starting on Valentine’s Day, the nonprofit will post a kindness challenge for the next day, hoping you’ll follow through with a blessing a stranger.

“Simple things that we sometimes take for granted. If you’re making coffee at home, take a cup to a coworker, those kinds of things. That costs nothing, a smile costs nothing, absolutely nothing,” said Debra Ferrell, the founder of Love With Skin On.

She said if you have the ability to gift more extravagant gifts there are ideas for that as well, including sending food, balloons or paying someone’s bill.