Easter Egg hunts for the whole family, socially distant, of course

Botetourt County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Drive-thru Egg-Stravaganza. There will be a lot of candy and some surprises for you to enjoy from the comfort of your car. It’s Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Campbell County’s Recreation Department holds a drive-thru Easter Egg Stroll. Get candy from local organizations and business. The Easter Bunny will be there waiving as you drive by. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Social Services parking lot in Rustburg.

The Newport Volunteer Fire Department holds its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday. There will be separate areas based on age. Find eggs, visit firefighters and see some fire fighting equipment. It starts at 1 p.m. at the Newport Ball Park.

The Easter Bunny comes to Roanoke’s Grandin Village Saturday. There will also be eggs, filled with candy, hidden. The fun begins at 10 a.m.