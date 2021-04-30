This playlist will give your mom all the feels

Remember way back in the day when you’d make a cassette tape or CD with a playlist for a significant other or a friend?

It was meaningful to the person making it and the person receiving it. Why? Because there are few things that speak to the soul more than music.

And think about it -- it’s easier than ever to make a playlist for someone you love.

As a mother, I can say firsthand, my daughter won’t ever need to spend a ton of money on me for Mother’s Day. It’s the meaningful things that land best.

Having said that, we have come up with an epic playlist you can share with your mom, and we promise, it will mean so much to her.

We’ve tried to hit numerous genres, but they’re all just good mom songs.