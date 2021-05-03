Local business owner turned philanthropic powerhouse recognized for supporting others

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke business owner took the title of two big honors in one day. Marj Easterling, owner of Big Lick Screen Printing found out she won the title of “Most Savvy Entrepreneur” in Roanoker magazine’s “Best of 2020,” and that morning she was named “Citizen of the Year” from the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce.

Easterling was recognized for her “Here for Good” program 10 News told you about last year, where her business printed t-shirts in support of local businesses, sold them and split the profits with them. In total, Easterling said the project raised almost $60,000 for local businesses during the pandemic.

The good deeds do not stop there. Easterling is a Gauntlet business program and competition alumni. This year she is helping the Advancement Foundation raise money to help this year’s class of competitors get their business started. Easterling has continually made donations to the Advancement Foundation since her participation.

You can buy a mask from Big Lick Screen Printing to help the cause.