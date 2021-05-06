Outdoor concerts and Restaurant Week are just some of what’s happening ‘Round Town

Mill Mountain Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream. All performances will be outside on the front lawn of Heights Community Church. There are shows Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. You do not need a reservation and are encouraged to pay what you can.

It’s the last weekend of Botetourt County’s Restaurant Week. You’ll find specials for $10, $20 and $30 at dozens of restaurants. Restaurant week ends on Sunday.

Hike for Hope is on Saturday in Bedford. Money raised supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It’s Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Claytor Nature Center.

The Berglund Center hosts First Fridays in Roanoke. The Worx will perform. Admission is $10 with part of the proceeds benefiting local charities. It’s Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Academy Center of the Arts kicks off its Outdoor Concert Series this weekend. ‘No BS! Brass’ with Tony Camm and the Funk All Stars will perform. You can get a party pod for up to 10 guests for $150. The concert is Saturday at 5:30 at the Pacific Life Parking Lot in Lynchburg.