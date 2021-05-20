Live music, ballet and movies happening ‘Round Town

Enjoy some fun in the water as temperatures soar this weekend. The Splash Pad in Altavista’s English Park opens this weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Kings Dominion opens this weekend for the season. Enjoy your favorite thrills, new dining experiences and special events. You must have a ticket and park reservation to get in.

Live music returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark. Chase Rice will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Enjoy an appearance by Southwest Virginia Ballet for free. The cast of dancers will perform Coppelia. There are two shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can reserve a ticket online.

Movies at Longwood returns to Salem. DreamWorks animated film “The Croods - A New Age” will play under the starts Friday night starting around 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.