Live music, ballet and movies happening ‘Round Town

Events happening this weekend.

Patrick McKee
, Anchor

Round Town
Enjoy some fun in the water as temperatures soar this weekend. The Splash Pad in Altavista’s English Park opens this weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Kings Dominion opens this weekend for the season. Enjoy your favorite thrills, new dining experiences and special events. You must have a ticket and park reservation to get in.

Live music returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark. Chase Rice will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Enjoy an appearance by Southwest Virginia Ballet for free. The cast of dancers will perform Coppelia. There are two shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can reserve a ticket online.

Movies at Longwood returns to Salem. DreamWorks animated film “The Croods - A New Age” will play under the starts Friday night starting around 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.

