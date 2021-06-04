Mostly Cloudy icon
Which countries are still seeing increases in COVID cases?

It’s National Day of Action, promoting the COVID vaccine -- want to see where cases are rising?

Keith Dunlap
, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

A public health worker helps people check in at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Museu da Republica (Museum of the Republic) on May 24, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Mario Tama
A public health worker helps people check in at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Museu da Republica (Museum of the Republic) on May 24, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Mario Tama (Getty Images)

As the United States has seen vaccination numbers rise and COVID-19 cases decline, many Americans might be feeling a desire to travel more.

But there’s something to perhaps take a look at, before booking that next trip.

There are other countries still seeing a rise in cases as the pandemic shows signs of being alive and well in those parts of the world.

As of May 28, here are the countries where cases have risen and where Americans should be careful about visiting at the moment, according to the website dw.com.

Countries with twice as many new cases

Asia - Myanmar, Taiwan, Vietnam

Africa - Botswana, Eswatini, Liberia, Uganda, Zambia

