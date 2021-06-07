Florida school honors retirement of 92-year-old crossing guard

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

It’s not every day that a 92-year-old retires from a job.

An elementary school in Volusia County, Florida found out that the faithful crossing guard was retiring at the prime age of 92, so people decided to celebrate the man’s feat.

Volusia County Schools posted a video of the big celebration for the man, who was identified by the school district as just “Mr. Bob.”

In the video, teachers, students and parents cross the street that Mr. Bob attends to pay tribute to him and give him one last hug on his final day on the job.

Some people even made signs that read “Happy Retirement, Mr. Bob” and “We’ll Miss You.”

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reposted the video and said that Mr. Bob retired after being a school crossing guard for 16 years. The Sheriff’s Office said, “Whatever his secret to success is at age 92, we’d like to know!”

The heartwarming video went viral on Facebook and was viewed more than 20,000 times. It just goes to show that something as small as the retirement of a loyal school crossing guard can bring a smile to someone’s face.