The best ‘dad-vice’ you ever received: These 7 responses are just too good

With Father’s Day set for this weekend, it got us thinking about dads and advice: What’s the best lesson you ever learned from your father, or a father figure in your life?

We asked you earlier this week, and you really delivered.

So without further ado, here are seven of our favorite pieces of advice -- submitted by you.

No. 1

“My dad, Andrew Harris, has given this advice specifically to married couples: ‘It’s better to make it right than to be right.’ He says that oftentimes, we tend to focus on being right, rather than being at peace and moving forward. ‘There’s nothing to win. You’re on the same team. It does not matter who is right, but only that things are made right so that you can move forward together.’ My entire family has held on to that advice, and shared it with countless others. To us, they are words to live by.” -- Melodi

No. 2

“This from my dad, Roger, on which I wrote my college admissions essays -- and got into every school to which I applied: ‘Buy the best shoes you can afford, for they will take you down all the paths of your life. They provide comfort, support, coverage, protection and adventure. Walk with pride, knowing you are traveling your own route.’” -- Rachel

