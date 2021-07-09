Virginia Tech alum accepted to veterinary school pulls TikTok prank to surprise her family

Good news came with a surprise and a little prank As Virginia Tech aluma Natasha Welch unveiled her acceptance into the university’s veterinary medicine school.

Blacksburg – Good news came with a surprise and a little prank as Virginia Tech aluma Natasha Welch unveiled her acceptance into the university’s veterinary medicine school. Welch had her family pose for what she told them was a TikTok challenge, but it was all a trick to break the news. After helping them pose, she had them repeat after her. “Okay so when I say the phrase you have to repeat as I say it. One, two, three, Nay’s going to vet school,” Welch said. Her family repeated it, paused and then started screaming in celebration and laughter.

“If I had any expectations for them, they exceeded them with their reactions. It was super, super fun,” Welch told 10 News.

So I tricked my family into thinking I was doing some kind of VT Alum Tik Tok challenge to tell them I got into vet school.. Posted by Natasha Welch on Friday, June 18, 2021

The video was reposted to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and the Department of Agriculture’s Facebook page. It has been watched thousands of times and even caught the attention of Virginia Tech aluma Hoda Kotb who shared it on the Today Show Thursday.

“It was such a dream! Hoda is such an amazing role model and just to hear her say my name, I was like ‘oh my gosh!’ We Hokies are such a big family, but it was such a humbling moment to see that. It was priceless,” Welch said.

Welch said this is her third cycle applying. She will now be part of the 2025 class. Congratulations to Natasha on behalf of 10 News!