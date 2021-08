ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Puff! This 8-year-old cat is a total love bug.

Don’t let her fool you though — She has a ton of energy, loves to play and also enjoys kisses and cuddles.

She does have some skin allergies, which require a special diet, but we’re told her personality is worth it.

If you’d like to adopt Puff or learn more about her, you can find her at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke.

