Eeny, meeny, miny Moe: Adopting this sweet dog is the way to go

ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to Moe’s Clear the Shelters profile piece! Though we can’t provide any burritos or queso, we do have a cute dog to show you.

This 4-year-old pup prefers people over just about anything else, so he’ll surely be excited to meet you.

We’re told he has had some scary experiences with kids and other animals, so he would really prefer to have a quiet and calm home.

Get ready because even though he’s 73 pounds, this big boy thinks he’s a lap dog.

If you’d like to add Moe to your family, you can find him at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Click here for more information.