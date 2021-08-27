Serving those who served their country: New program helps homeless veterans move into a home of their own

Roanoke – Serving those who served our country; a new program is helping homeless veterans gain back their independence as they transition out of a shelter and into their own home.

Thanks to a generous donation and partnership between ARCH and the McLeod Family Foundation, more than $21,000 will be designated over the course of this year to help homeless veterans at ARCH’s trust house in Roanoke to help move into a permanent home.

“After serving their country we are happy and proud to serve them in return,” said Rachel Geary, Development Manager with Arch.

Arch said Mason McLeod wanted to help veterans after growing up watching his veteran father help his fellow comrades whenever he could. McLeod worked with ARCH to design a program to help homeless veterans get back their independence after sheltering at ARCH’s Trust House.

Money donated from Mason McLeod and a matching donation from his family’s foundation will be used by ARCH to help pay the upfront costs each veteran faces when trying to get back to self-sufficiency. This includes security deposits, rent support as they learn to budget, basic move in supplies and a bed so they don’t have to spend the first few days or weeks sleeping on the floor.

“While ARCH is here to support our veterans by giving shelter and providing case management at Trust House, the ultimate goal is help them get back to independent living,” said Annie Harvey, executive director at ARCH. “This funding is a huge help on that front.”

After the agreement was made, McLeod reached out to his family to ask if The McLeod Family Foundation would be willing to match a portion of his commitment. Now, the donation has risen to a total of $21,300 with The McLeod Family Foundation’s $6,000 match.

“ARCH is doing great work for veterans,” said McLeod. “I look forward to a long term philanthropic relationship with them.”

Geary said ARCH hopes they can continue this scholarship program beyond the year and you can help.

They have a household wish list that includes home essentials like new blankets, pillows, sheets, kitchen items and furniture. View the full list here.

You can also make a monetary donation to help fund the scholarship program. Click here.