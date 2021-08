MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Karma is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix at the Animal Care and Adoption Center located in Montgomery County.

She has been in the Center since the end of March 2021 and is ready to find a home.

She’s looking for an adult-only home, as she has had some negative experiences with children.

She is motivated by food, and a sweetheart for treats.

If Karma sounds like the right dog for you, more information can be found by clicking here.