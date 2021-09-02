This Charles may not be in charge, but he puts on quite the concert

ROANOKE, Va. – Wishing you had someone to sing with you at home? If so, Charles may be your perfect match.

This blue and yellow parakeet is a very social and attentive bird who loves to sing.

Not only does Charles sing, the staff at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke tell us that he also loves sports, especially basketball.

If you and another parakeet are looking to add an additional member to your family, you can click this link to learn more about how you can adopt Charles.