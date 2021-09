This member of the royal family is an adorable 3-year-old black Labrador Retriever who is loving and great with other dogs.

While Mia can be shy at first but will easily warm up to you.

New to the Angels of Assisi, Mia was brought to the shelter last week during the Hurricane Ida rescue. She is heartworm positive and will need to be kept calm while going through treatment.

Click here if you are interested in bringing Mia home to be a part of your family.