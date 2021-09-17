Bring some Maize into your home this fall

Meet Maize. She is a well-behaved 2-year-old Pit Bull mix that is overflowing with love to give.

Shelter staff at Angels of Assisi say that she loves to play ball and go on car rides.

On top of those lovable characteristics, she has already been through obedience school. While there, she learned basic commands and general tips on how to be a well-behaved dog.

Maize is fully caught up on all her vaccinations, and she is ready to be adopted from the Angels of Assisi in Roanoke.

