GEEZ, somebody come help Geezy!

Many people want one of two things: That show-stopping, good-looking dog or one with a sad story you can tell about how you rescued them.

Well, here is the dog that is the latter.

Geezy is a 5-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix that lost an ear and also has some body issues. These scars are a result of his last living situation.

Staff at the Amherst County Animal Shelter believe that Geezy previously lived with other dogs who attacked him.

Even after these events, he is a happy-go-lucky dog that enjoys attention.

Geezy is fully caught up on all his vaccines, and he is ready to go leave to a loving home.

For more information on how you can adopt Geezy, click here.