Roanoke – Local cancer patients receiving chemotherapy got a sweet surprise during treatment this week thanks to an act of kindness from a local business.

Deb’s Frozen Lemonade in Roanoke surprised patients at Blue Ridge Cancer Care with free lemonade. Yvette Smith of Roanoke has been battling breast cancer, and was there for the treat. Tuesday was her second to last round of chemotherapy, and said the free lemonade was an incredible act of kindness.