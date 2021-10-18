15 of the cutest-ever dog, cat costumes for Halloween

Just when you thought you had everything ready for Halloween, you might be realizing that your pet dog or cat is missing their own costume to join the spooky festivities.

Coming up with a Halloween costume idea can be hard, so imagine trying to do it for your four-legged friend.

We’ve got everything from Wonder Woman (or should we say Wonder Dog?) to a laugh-out-loud sushi costume.

So without further ado, let us present to you the most purrrfect costumes that won’t be too ruff on your pockets.

1. Wonder Woman

Err, or should we say Wonder Dog? Your dog will look adorable in this Wonder Woman outfit that comes with a matching headband. Just be sure to snap a cute photo before she rips it off.

2. A ferocious lion

Let your dog's inner wild animal come out with this hilarious lion's mane that will make your lab look like the king of the jungle.

3. A pirate

This hilarious costume gives the illusion that the pirate, aka your dog, is walking upright with an adorable hat and a hook for good measure. We guarantee you won't be able to stop laughing once you see your dog walking in this costume.

4. A Ghostbuster

Who you gonna call? Your dog, in this hilarious costume, duhh!

5. This fabulous unicorn

It seems that every little girl is having a unicorn-themed birthday along with a unicorn cake (which are incredibly cute, by the way). So, why not dress your dog as the fabulous creature?

6. A dinosaur

Can anything get any more adorable than this? Turn your dog into a dino-dog with this fantastic costume. Maybe you can dress as Fred or Wilma Flinstone and pretend your dog is Dino? You're welcome.

7. Batman

Your pup will be looking like the ultimate superhero in this Batman costume. It even comes with a cape!

8. A piece of sushi

It doesn't get any cuter than this, folks. Your dog will never look better than in this adorable sushi costume that comes with a matching headband. Yum!

9. A slice of pizza

OK, this costume might be slightly more adorable than the sushi one above. The best part is that this pizza costume is also available for cats.

10. The Pope

Your dog will look cuter than any other dog dressed up for Halloween. Amen.

11. A sparkly pineapple

Besides the trendy unicorn, pineapples for some reason are just popular and they've been everywhere in 2018. Stay on trend with this adorable costume.

12. A pumpkin

Why wouldn't you want your little pumpkin to look like a pumpkin on Halloween? This costume can fit small dogs, too.

13. A cowboy

This cowboy costume gives the same effect as the pirate costume above. When your cat walks, it will look like a cowboy walking upright, which is so funny.

14. A doctor

This cat may or may not hate its life, but hopefully, your kitty cat will look like it’s enjoying the costume more than this one. But then again, all cats kind of look this way all the time.

15. The devil

This costume may be a little too on the nose if you have a mischievous cat, but he or she will still look adorable.

