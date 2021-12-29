News headlines of 2021: How much do you remember? Take this quiz to find out.

We might not be able to claim that 2021 was *the* wildest year in recent history (2020 will likely get that credit for quite some time), but it might be a close second.
Perhaps you had a keen eye on every news headline this year, or maybe you tried your hardest to ignore it all and try to get on with whatever a normal life is. You might have been someone who was right in the middle.
Regardless, there was quite a bit of major news in 2021. Take the quiz below to see how much of it you actually digested.