All the good parts of this week’s snowstorm that’ll make you feel like a kid again

Snow was perhaps the most common conversation topic in Southwest Virginia this week, and as adults, we sometimes tend to focus on the roads, the power going out and how to get where we need to safely. But, in this week’s Feel Good Friday segment we want to highlight the good parts: the excitement from kids, the fun with have with our pets and the joyful moments.

The magic about snowstorms is that in a way, they start before the first flake ever falls. It’s that flurry of excitement about what’s to come.

David Clements’ kids definitely felt that anticipation as he was talking to 10 News during an interview before the snow ever started.

“What do you think? You like the snow?” Clements asked. “I like the snow,” they shouted. And they like it for good reason.

There’s no doubt about it, Southwest Virginia looks beautiful covered in a blanket of snow.

From this grandiose aerial view from Bedford looking west to the Peaks of Otter:

Drone shot taken by Bob Sowder from Bedford looking west to the Peaks of Otter (Bob Sowder)

To scenes from the farm in Giles County:

Snow falls at a farm in Clover Hollow in Newport. Photo by Dale Lucas, Giles County, Va. (Dale Lucas)

We enjoyed sharing your photos of your families and pets having fun with old man winter and even a snow angel or two.

Youngster George Dunkenberger definitely took advantage of the snow while he was visiting Roanoke with his family.

“It’s actually nice because I was on vacation, and this is pretty much a colder version of snow and I’m leaving in a few days so it’s nice to have snow while we’re here and I’m a snow guy so,” Dukenberger said.

This year’s annual snowball fight on the drill field in Blacksburg is one Virginia Tech Hokies will never forget. That is especially true for Virginia Tech’s new head football coach Brent Pry who made it just in time for the fun.