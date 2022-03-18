Local veterinarians raising money to help a good dog get a second chance

Ms. Louise needs help getting expensive surgery she needs.

Local veterinarians are working to give a good dog a second chance of life.

Louise is a Goldendoodle that was born with knee issues that needs expensive surgery to correct. She was given to Vinton Veterinary hospital because her owners could not take care of her, so veterinarians there stepped in to help.

Dr. Courtney Wiegard, a veterinarian at Vinton Vet said Louise stole their hearts.

“Our staff immediately fell in love with this dog. She just exudes pure love. She has a kindness in her eyes,” Wiegard said.

Wiegard said she knew Louise would need expert surgeons to perform surgery on Louise so she could correctly walk. She will require a series of orthopedic procedures to correct her dislocated knee caps.

Dr. Henry at Peaks view Animal hospital in Lynchburg graciously donated her first knee surgery. Now they’re raising money to do the second.

“Despite all of her issues she wants to be a normal dog,” Wiegard said. “We just knew if we took a chance on her that she would have big things headed for her. She has a special purpose in this world and we are excited to make that happen for her.” After she is healed, those big plans are to get Louise certified as a therapy dog so she can help others.

To raise money for her second surgery, Vinton Veterinary hospital is having a bake sale starting Friday. It will run through the weekend.

Donations can also be made through Venmo @LovelyLouiseCharity. The last 4 digits of the phone number associated with the account is 8820.

Any additional funds raised will be used to help future pets in need.