Tasty Tuesday: Crystal Spring Grocery puts creativity in its menu, in your hands too

Crystal Spring Grocery's made-to-order bar is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

ROANOKE, Va. – In the old Tinnell’s Finer Foods building sits Crystal Spring Grocery, which has taken the Crystal Spring neighborhood by storm since opening mid-pandemic.

“Your food is as good as the ingredients that you use.”

That’s the philosophy here, according to Executive Chef, Matt Lintz.

He tells us they have, “A variety of hot sauces from different people. I’m a big hot sauce fan. [We get] some really cool chocolates. Local baked goods in several times a week.”

Local produce and meats line the store too, so much of which is hand-selected.

“Grab-and-go offerings as well, where we do all deli classics. Pimento cheese, cheese slaws, chicken salad, egg salad, simple ham and cheese sandwiches, turkey sandwiches. Deviled eggs are super popular. We make country ham biscuits.”

The idea behind this is for you to a) grab something quick and b) use your own creativity when you leave the store.

Lintz tells us that customers frequently, “Make their own charcuterie board. Make a picnic, or have a glass of wine and have a spread. Make it yourself here.”

If you don’t want to put in that effort, there’s an easy solution. Crystal Spring Grocery has you hooked with its made-to-order section from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

“We offer two soups that are made to order and between eight and ten sandwiches, as well as fresh salads and vegetable sides.”

“Our most popular item is our fried chicken sandwich. We do hand-cut French fries with our comeback sauce, which is delicious. Grilled cheese and tomato soup, which is just comfort food classics.”

If that wasn’t enough to entice you, this shop expands far beyond the menu or what lines the shelves.

Lintz says, “We just started doing game nights. We’re doing wine dinners.”

If you’re interested in joining Crystal Spring Grocery’s wine club, be sure to click this link.