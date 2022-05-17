Tasty Tuesday: Crème Fresh crankin’ out unique, refreshing dairy-free ice cream ahead of summer

Strawberry birthday cake ice cream in a regular cone at Créme Fresh located on Main Street in Roanoke's Wasena neighborhood

ROANOKE, Va. – Ice cream without dairy may not sound possible to some. To others with dietary restrictions, however, it’s a God-send. That’s exactly what Crème Fresh is up to in Wasena where co-owner, Quincy Randolph says, “Fresh and fun is kind-of our motto.”

At the helm is Quincy Randolph and his business partner, Nate Sloan. The two are chefs by trade, and they know how to create fun flavors that just make sense. They also enjoy quality control.

In Randolph’s words, “Who am I not to to taste the flavors every day just to make sure?”

Rest assured, we took part in some QC as well during our stop at this fun ice cream shop.

“We tried to focus on flavors that allowed us to be unique and different but also have some of the charm of some of those traditional flavors.”

Some of these flavors include, “Vanilla bean, peppermint cashew chip, peanut butter banana chip, date caramel pretzel, dark chocolate coffee.”

Randolph, Sloan and crew aren’t afraid to go the extra mile, and that’s clear with one flavor that Randolph says is “polarizing.”

“I don’t think most people would put blueberry and jalapeño together in an ice cream, but we will.”

The ice cream is made fresh in the back where it’s kept cool and spun through a machine. Next comes the two varieties of waffle cones made daily - the regular and the cocoa cone.

Scoop one or two of their great flavors into the cone, and enjoy!

If you’re looking for something truly unique to Crème Fresh, give the Wafelcrème Sandwiches a try - an ode to your traditional cookies and cream.

The folks at Crème Fresh are looking forward to their first busy season, as the weather begins to warm/heat up more consistently.

It’s open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.