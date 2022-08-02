Tasty Tuesday: Food Fanatics Kitchen takes sweet and savory to different levels

Bacon on Bacon served at Food Fanatics Kitchen in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re all fans of food in some way, shape or form. Would you call yourself a fanatic, though?

Food Fanatics Kitchen across from the Cotton Mill Lofts in Roanoke certainly would!

When you pull up to this quiet corner spot, you get hit with a smoky smell from its wood-fire oven.

Owner, Abigail Lawton, says we weren’t the only ones who loved it.

“We definitely love our wood-fired oven. Smoke flavor in the food and a delicious crust.”

Food Fanatics Kitchen has become well-known for its wood-fired pizzas in recent years - a crispy crust the the base of each pie from a Chicken Tikka pizza to a more traditional Margherita.

What’s cool about this joint is how they mesh classics with new things, according to Shift Lead, Brian Cooper.

“We change our menu and our items occasionally, so everything we don’t keep the same unless it’s a fan favorite.”

It’s all part of being a fanatic - creating a different experience for customers with each visit.

Cooper adds, “It’s always, ‘Okay, I’m gonna come back and I’m gonna try this or I’m gonna do it this way.’”

There is one thing he says you have to get before the main course.

“Of course it’s the Bacon On Bacon. Pork belly wrapped in bacon and apple BBQ sauce.”

Bacon on Bacon served at Food Fanatics Kitchen in Roanoke (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

All the flavors you need in life are wrapped up into one epic appetizer. You can follow that up with another blast of sweet and savory - The Triple B.

“Bacon, bleu cheese and house-made blueberry chutney, so it’s your sweet, savory and salty altogether.”

After grilling it - like a normal burger - Chef Cesar throws it into the wood-fired oven too!

Most important of all is not just the variety of flavor, but the fact that this restaurant is not just a one-size-fits-all.

Cooper tells us, “You can bring a date here, or you can come enjoy a pizza and a beer or you and the guys can just come and hang out. It’s an environment for everybody.”