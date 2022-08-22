Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash

The driver and the passenger wanted the car washed, and apparently, the dog washed as well

With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe.

The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road in Lynchburg on Saturday.

Employees at the car wash realized a dog was in the truck bed and alerted the driver. You then see a passenger get out and remove the animal, which was tethered to the vehicle with what appears to be a leash.

On Monday, a carwash manager declined 10 News’ request for an interview but claimed the passenger seemed “agitated” and allegedly told employees he “wanted to get his dog washed, too.”

The passenger was wearing a Bedford Fire Department t-shirt.

Bedford Chief Todd Stone told 10 News the man was a “junior member” of the volunteer department.

Stone declined to be interviewed but said the department conducted “an extensive investigation for more than eight hours.”

They examined the animal, found no evidence of abuse, then dismissed the individual from the department.

We’re told, coincidentally, he was scheduled to resign on September 1.

Stone said the man told the department he was out all day and forgot the dog was in the back of the truck. Stone declined to put 10 News in contact with the individual because it was a “personnel matter.”

Regardless of the reason, the idea of even having a dog in a truck bed raises concern from animal advocates.

The Lynchburg and Bedford Humane Societies said part of your responsibility as an animal owner or watcher is to always do what’s best for them.

“For the safety of the pet and the safety of other drivers, it’s just best to have your pet in a place that’s air-controlled so it doesn’t get too hot; and then also have them restrained properly,” said Claire LeFew of the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“Riding in the back of the truck really isn’t ideal. If you’re going to be doing something like that, you really want to give them, maybe not necessarily a seatbelt, but a crate or something if you don’t have any other way to transport them,” said Zoee Arrington of the Bedford Humane Society.

The state requires owners to provide adequate care for animals while transporting them but does not specifically ban them from riding in the back of a truck.