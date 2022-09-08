IN PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II through nearly 100 years of life

When Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning that they were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, many around the world feared even worse news would break later on in the day.
Still, when those worst fears were realized, it didn’t take away any of the sting when it was announced that the queen had passed away at age 96.
She spent 70 years on the throne, traveled to adoring fans and met with countless leaders around the world, including 13 sitting U.S. presidents.
To pay tribute and look back at her incredible legacy, check out the photos below, which range from when she was a young child to when she was in her final days.