Blue Ridge Bites: Chaffles, the waffles savory cousin

The chaffle trades in syrup for cheese and it is surprisingly delightful. The Virginia Egg Council walked us through making the tasty treat.

Mary Rapoport, Consumer Affairs Director for the Virginia Egg Council, joined WSLS in the outdoor kitchen to share her quick recipe that has two main ingredients.

“So just what is a chaffle? Pronounced like waffle but put a ch in place of the w, it’s usually a savory waffle (but it also can be sweet, made with cream cheese and some sweetener) that’s small, and basically is just egg and cheese . It can stand on its own, without syrup or toppings, but is extra nice topped with chopped veggies, salsa, etc. Chaffles make a tasty side with a bowl of soup for lunch or a light dinner; 2 can be used in place of bread for a sandwich; and once cooked, they can be reheated in a toaster for a quick snack, just like waffles. The benefit is, if made with almond flour, they contain only 1.4g carbs and are gluten free, which puts them on the Keto diet and great for folks that are gluten intolerant...if made with wheat flour, it’s still only 6g carbs and in either case, they can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. Substitute non-dairy cheese for folks on lactose-free diets or use the recipe below that is dairy free, and experiment with various herbs, cooked bacon, etc. Special ‘chaffle’ makers can be purchased or simply use a standard waffle iron.”

Garlic & Herb Chaffle

1 egg

1/3 – ½ cup shredded cheese (mozzarella, pepper jack, etc., or non-dairy cheese)

1 Tbsp regular or almond flour - use 2 Tbsp if you want a firmer chaffle

Flavors (1/2 tsp each of garlic powder, dried oregano and parsley, and 1/8 tsp salt) or your own mix

Turn on the waffle iron, In a medium bowl, whisk egg, cheese, flour, and seasonings, Spray the waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray and spoon the batter in (use half of the batter for each of the two chaffles in a mini waffle maker or the entire amount in a regular waffle iron to make one), Cook until golden, Serve with added cheese; chopped tomatoes & avocados; salsa; serve plain, or use two to make a sandwich.

Makes 1 serving of 2 small chaffles (using a mini waffle maker) or 1 larger chaffle (using a waffle iron)

Dairy Free (and Gluten Free) Chaffle

2 eggs

1 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp almond flour

1 Tbsp gelatin powder (comes in packets)

Pinch sea salt

Turn on the waffle iron, In a medium bowl, blend all ingredients together, Spray the waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray and spoon the batter in, Cook until golden,

Makes 3 small Chaffles – Nice with syrup or for sandwiches

Virginia Egg Council ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net ~ www.virginiaeggcouncil.org